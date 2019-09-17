Winslow Asset Management Boosted Its Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Holding; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Its Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 5,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.99. About 175,888 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 71,490 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19M for 24.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc Com (NYSE:EL) by 4,510 shares to 68,992 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,859 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

