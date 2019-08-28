Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 19 7.09 N/A 0.22 62.50 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 90.78%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 16.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.