Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

We are contrasting Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 19 7.89 N/A 0.22 62.50 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.34 N/A 0.52 24.36

Demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 14.43% stronger performance.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.