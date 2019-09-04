Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 8.62 N/A 0.22 62.50 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.89 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 28% respectively. Insiders held 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while TCG BDC Inc. had bullish trend.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.