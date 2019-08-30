Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.71 N/A 0.22 62.50 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Salient Midstream & MLP Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.