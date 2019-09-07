Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

We are comparing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.27 N/A 0.22 62.50 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.