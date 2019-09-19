Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

As Asset Management businesses, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 14.69 N/A 0.22 62.50 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.68 N/A 1.12 12.32

Demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while New Mountain Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.