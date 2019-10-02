Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

We are comparing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 16.37M 0.22 62.50 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 147,743,682.31% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.