Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.27

In table 1 we can see Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 4.31%. Insiders owned roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.