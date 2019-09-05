Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 8.17 N/A 0.22 62.50 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.95 N/A 0.62 20.78

Demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.