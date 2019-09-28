Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

This is a contrast between Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 16.37M 0.22 62.50 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 146,291,331.55% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 90.78%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 7.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.