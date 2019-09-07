Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.27 N/A 0.22 62.50 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.90 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. had bullish trend.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.