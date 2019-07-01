Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

As Asset Management companies, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 23 14.16 N/A 0.53 32.34 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 25.04% respectively. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.