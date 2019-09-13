Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 16.27 N/A 0.22 62.50 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.72 N/A 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 7.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while Capital Southwest Corporation has 10.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.