Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Since Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.99 N/A 0.33 43.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 7.11% respectively. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 90.78%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 14.89% stronger performance.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.