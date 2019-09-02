Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

We will be comparing the differences between Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.26 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 highlights Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.