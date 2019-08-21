Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) Touches $8.00 Low on Aug, 21; Shorts at METAVERSE CAP (GBCHF) Raised By 102.17%

METAVERSE CAP CORP (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) had an increase of 102.17% in short interest. GBCHF’s SI was 9,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 102.17% from 4,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 50.91% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0027. About 27,376 shares traded. Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) reached all time low today, Aug, 21 and still has $7.76 target or 3.00% below today’s $8.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $158.70 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.76 million less. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 863 shares traded or 49.57% up from the average. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) has declined 90.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.36% the S&P500. Some Historical WINS News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. News & World Report’s Branded Content Wins Financial Communications Society Portfolio Award; 19/04/2018 DJ Wins Finance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINS); 18/05/2018 – WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC – UNDERGOING A REVIEW OF RISK CONTROLS FOR COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUARANTEE BUSINESS AND MAY REDUCE OPERATION OF THIS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – 2. Not surprisingly, the troubled stocks would eventually plunge on their own. But only after wiping out short sellers when they quickly spiked upward by anywhere from 100% to 900% within just weeks. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY; 27/04/2018 – 1. Certain troubled stocks have recently been violently squeezing just after the publication of a short report. Reports were often a) well researched b) well documented and/or made aggressive cases for c) terminal fundamentals or outright fraud. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY and others

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $158.70 million. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. It has a 37.04 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Metaverse Capital Corp. engages in controlling computing power for mining cryptocurrencies, operating masternodes/servicenodes, and providing witness services. The company has market cap of $2.02 million. It also offers blockchain-related technical and professional services to select parties as clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Global Blockchain Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metaverse Capital Corp. in May 2019.