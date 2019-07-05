Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) Touches $13.85 Low on Jul, 5; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Its Watsco (WSO) Holding

The stock of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) reached all time low today, Jul, 5 and still has $13.43 target or 3.00% below today’s $13.85 share price. This indicates more downside for the $274.75 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $13.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.24M less. The stock decreased 8.04% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 830 shares traded. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) has declined 91.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WINS News: 27/04/2018 – 1. Certain troubled stocks have recently been violently squeezing just after the publication of a short report. Reports were often a) well researched b) well documented and/or made aggressive cases for c) terminal fundamentals or outright fraud. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY and others; 18/05/2018 – WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC – UNDERGOING A REVIEW OF RISK CONTROLS FOR COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUARANTEE BUSINESS AND MAY REDUCE OPERATION OF THIS BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – 2. Not surprisingly, the troubled stocks would eventually plunge on their own. But only after wiping out short sellers when they quickly spiked upward by anywhere from 100% to 900% within just weeks. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY; 19/04/2018 DJ Wins Finance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINS); 18/05/2018 – Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – U.S. News & World Report’s Branded Content Wins Financial Communications Society Portfolio Award

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 28.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 31,040 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 139,392 shares with $19.96M value, up from 108,352 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 65,261 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

More notable recent Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Wins EU Connected Car Battle, 5G Standard on the Way – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boeing Wins $43M Deal to Provide Edge Flaps for F/A-18 Jets – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Glaxo’s Dovato Wins EU Nod, RA Candidate Enters Phase III – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBR Wins Navy Contract, Eyes Government Solutions Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $274.75 million. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. It has a 26.18 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.