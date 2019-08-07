Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparing side by side

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 20 12.08 N/A 0.22 62.50 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.21 N/A 0.21 29.38

Demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than WisdomTree Investments Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has weaker performance than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.