Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.27 N/A 0.22 62.50 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.