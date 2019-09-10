Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

Both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.40 N/A 0.22 62.50 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 76.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.