Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 20 12.08 N/A 0.22 62.50 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.50 N/A 1.12 12.32

Demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 10.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while New Mountain Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.