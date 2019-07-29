Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 21 12.71 N/A 0.53 32.34 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.38 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 29.87% respectively. Insiders held 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.