Winpak Ltd. (WPK) EPS Estimated At $0.58; Cls Investments Lowered Its Autonation (AN) Stake

Analysts expect Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. T_WPK’s profit would be $37.73 million giving it 19.04 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Winpak Ltd.’s analysts see -1.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 12,695 shares traded. Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 95.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 21,254 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 2.85%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 1,018 shares with $36,000 value, down from 22,272 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $3.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 259,583 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Cls Investments Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 101,734 shares to 1.43 million valued at $40.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Davis Fundamental Etf Tr stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 11,627 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sei Invs Co accumulated 0% or 11,334 shares. Rbs Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 51.94% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 1,018 were reported by Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,696 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 18,986 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 0% or 9,500 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 0.45% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce, New York-based fund reported 237 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 432,923 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has invested 0.32% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gamco Et Al reported 0.21% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 7.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.14 per share. AN’s profit will be $94.57 million for 9.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56 million worth of stock or 37,104 shares. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Among 6 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AutoNation had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) rating on Sunday, February 24. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $41 target.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. It also provides paper/poly/foil laminated rollstock products for various flexible food applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Winpak Limited (TSE:WPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Winpak Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) rating on Tuesday, February 26. IBC has “Hold” rating and $47 target. GMP Securities downgraded Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) on Wednesday, February 27 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James.