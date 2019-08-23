Winnebago Industries (WGO) to pay $0.11 on Sep 25, 2019; RHOEN KLINIKUM AG AKT GERMANY FEDERAL R (RHKJF) Sellers Increased By 1.2% Their Shorts

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:WGO) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Winnebago Industries Inc’s current price of $33.21 translates into 0.33% yield. Winnebago Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 206,840 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

RHOEN KLINIKUM AG AKT GERMANY FEDERAL R (OTCMKTS:RHKJF) had an increase of 1.2% in short interest. RHKJF’s SI was 135,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.2% from 133,700 shares previously. It closed at $25.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J had bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163. Hughes Bryan L also bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, Motorized and Towable. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The firm makes motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 30.23% above currents $33.21 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WGO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of WGO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 114,028 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 7,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 100,000 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr holds 715,030 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl has 76,533 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 12 shares. 20,939 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.34M shares. Florida-based Aviance Cap Prns Llc has invested 0.26% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lawson Kroeker Investment Incorporated Ne has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,728 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 2,939 shares. Group Inc One Trading L P has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 650,000 were accumulated by World Invsts.

RHÃ–N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The Company’s hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 7, 2017, it operated 5 medical sites with a total of 5,300 beds.