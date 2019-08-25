Winnebago Industries (WGO) to pay $0.11 on Sep 25, 2019; BPOST SA DROIT PUB ORDINARY SHARES BELG (BPOSF) Shorts Increased By 7.22%

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:WGO) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Winnebago Industries Inc’s current price of $32.00 translates into 0.34% yield. Winnebago Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 344,907 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Motorized and Towable. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The firm makes motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. The insider Happe Michael J bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 35.16% above currents $32 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $46 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WGO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

