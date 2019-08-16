Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Value Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.87 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Position by $662,400

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 191,626 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.15. About 1.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital Mngmt owns 1.64% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,142 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,363 shares. North Carolina-based Investment Counsel has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 16,312 were accumulated by Private Trust Com Na. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.2% or 145,416 shares. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 6,226 shares. 115,150 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia. 1,000 were reported by Firsthand Capital Inc. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd invested in 0.6% or 187,100 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Inc reported 10,891 shares. 343,347 were reported by Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Zwj Counsel stated it has 12,682 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Lc reported 4.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quantitative Investment Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,000 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 31,307 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 114,028 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Md stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 55,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 1,686 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 165,687 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 18,567 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Inc holds 259,092 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 10,002 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 66,185 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 912 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 832 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares to 285,497 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 7.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.