Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Cut Position; Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $7.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 221,585 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 27,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.29 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $250.5. About 441,604 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 8.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Comerica Retail Bank has 30,044 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 56,600 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md stated it has 68,562 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 10,453 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 11,463 shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 12,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 1,294 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 66,112 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 6,727 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 9,939 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 13,528 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 20,418 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd reported 0.31% stake.

