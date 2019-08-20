Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Price Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.87 Million; Taylor Asset Management Stake In Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Was Has Boosted

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 324,268 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares to 550,650 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,382 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks That are Screaming August Buys – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks to Watch as the Trade War Heats Up – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Costly Mistakes You’ll Want to Avoid! – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “RRSP Investors: Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Winnebago Sold Off – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Wednesday D-Day For Winnebago? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Winnebago’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Winnebago Crack Too? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 7,837 shares to 413,449 shares, valued at $83.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 7.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,173 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,972 shares stake. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 187,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Carroll Fin Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 42,060 are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Lc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 21,316 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 12 shares. 175 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Pub Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 26,710 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).