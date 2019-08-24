Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Position; Cipher Capital LP Has Cut Its Vector Group LTD (VGR) Position by $464,320 as Stock Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 344,907 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 46,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The hedge fund held 100,549 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 146,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 1.22M shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 56,084 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 1.18M shares. Voya Lc accumulated 83,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 1,614 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 2,684 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Principal Fincl stated it has 17,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Products Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 234,900 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments Lp has 0.01% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 479,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc owns 112,362 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) or 148 shares. Bluecrest owns 31,833 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1,798 shares. The Texas-based Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.08% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,554 shares to 16,785 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $79.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.

