Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding Raised by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Holding

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 102,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 387,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 284,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 444,130 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 15.48 million shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 26,777 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2.24M were reported by Prudential Plc. Hartline Inv Corporation owns 28,068 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 114,955 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 90,018 shares. Virginia-based Swift Run Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendershot Investments reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 895,306 shares. Texas-based Hourglass Limited has invested 2.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5.00 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Order Of Foresters owns 2,725 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,199 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Isnâ€™t Too Compelling Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Time for a Road Trip? Analyst Upgrades Thor and Winnebago Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KOA Care Camps and Winnebago Industries Announce Partnership Connecting Kids and Families with Transformative Outdoor Camp Experiences – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago: Come Along For A Ride At 6.0x Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.60 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 17,334 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 1.04% or 240,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 20,939 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 440,927 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr accumulated 14,419 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,238 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10,130 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Mount Vernon Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 38,562 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 61,019 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication accumulated 12 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 25,818 shares.