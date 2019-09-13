Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Maintained by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 409,169 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71M, up from 385,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 8.10 million shares traded or 218.67% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc analyzed 145,908 shares as the company's stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 192,834 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration invested in 0.1% or 118,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.48% or 58,711 shares. 26.26 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 5,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Inc holds 7,582 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 4,664 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 411,447 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 2,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,664 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fund Management stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 530,501 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 7,144 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,875 shares.



12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18,942 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 42,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,162 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95 million for 8.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27.



Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).