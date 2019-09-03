Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; At Bancorp Lowered Its American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (AXL) Stake by $704,438; Stock Declined

At Bancorp decreased its stake in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (AXL) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 50,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 87,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 137,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 3.91M shares traded or 89.81% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 691,333 shares traded or 64.30% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $69.85 million for 2.38 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 35,546 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Nomura owns 400,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.57M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 15,368 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 9.39 million shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,322 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.12 million shares or 0% of the stock. Carlson Cap LP stated it has 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ser Automobile Association reported 739,275 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 272,987 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 172,362 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 12,987 shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares to 51,791 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 406,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 6.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Shares for $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 94,086 shares. Whittier Tru holds 401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne invested in 79,425 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 22,028 shares. Clark Estates New York holds 106,500 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). State Street holds 0% or 873,312 shares. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 4,104 shares in its portfolio.