Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $5.54 Million; Goodman Financial Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $554,952; Stock Price Declined

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 5.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 379,386 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 840,295 shares to 133,199 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.