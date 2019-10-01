Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Mount Vernon Associates Boosted Its Position by $1.14 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Holding

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 68,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 383,353 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 2,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 114,960 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.41M, up from 112,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $270.57. About 1.50M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,468 shares to 7,686 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,175 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

