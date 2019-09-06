Winnebago Industries (WGO) Buy Rating Kept by Analysts at Sidoti \u0026 Co.; The Price Target is Set to $48.0000; Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Shorts Lowered By 8.26%

Sidoti \u0026 Co. currently has a $48.0000 target on the $990.91M market cap company or 53.16% upside potential. In an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Friday, 6 September, Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock had its Buy Rating reiterated by research analysts at Sidoti \u0026 Co..

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) had a decrease of 8.26% in short interest. RVLT’s SI was 984,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.26% from 1.07M shares previously. With 1.00M avg volume, 1 days are for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s short sellers to cover RVLT’s short positions. The SI to Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc’s float is 8.54%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3031. About 14,434 shares traded. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) has declined 90.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RVLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Revolution Lighting Technologies I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVLT); 15/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Technologies to Expand Simi Valley Facility to Support Business Growth for BAA/TAA Compliant LED Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Rev $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 32% – 33% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 8% – 10% RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs Sees 2018 Rev $165M-$175M; 08/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Technologies Reschedules Earnings Call Date to March 12th for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 08/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 4Q Loss/Shr $2.17

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $990.91 million. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J also bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27. Hughes Bryan L also bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 49,560 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 38.00% above currents $31.34 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 6.93 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, markets, and sells light emitting diode lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.13 million. The firm offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications.

More notable recent Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Revolution Lighting Amends Loan and Security Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Revolution Lighting Receives Expected Additional Delisting Determination Letter from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Revolution Lighting Granted Extension to Remain Listed on Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Revolution Lighting Receives Temporary Stay of Delisting from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Revolution Lighting Receives Additional Delisting Determination Letter from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.