Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Forms $32.00 Double Top; COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (COCSF) Shorts Increased By 3.39%

COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:COCSF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. COCSF’s SI was 3.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 3.81M shares previously. It closed at $5.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) formed double top with $33.92 target or 6.00% above today's $32.00 share price. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 344,907 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74M for 7.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. The insider Hughes Bryan L bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950. 3,500 shares valued at $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.