Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) EPS Estimated At $1.13; Ing Prime Rate Trust (PPR)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Ing Prime Rate Trust (PPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 37 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 28 sold and reduced their positions in Ing Prime Rate Trust. The funds in our database now have: 46.20 million shares, down from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ing Prime Rate Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.21% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. WGO’s profit would be $35.95 million giving it 8.48 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.74% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 894,217 shares traded or 108.27% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 451,426 shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,873 activity.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $696.08 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 32.26 P/E ratio. LLC.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust for 466,008 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 13.51 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 7.87 million shares. The California-based Beach Point Capital Management Lp has invested 1.51% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 149,715 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $46 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 23.86% above currents $38.35 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rating on Thursday, June 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Sidoti.

