Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) EPS Estimated At $1.13; Aqr Capital Management Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 20.21% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. WGO’s profit would be $35.95 million giving it 7.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 452,629 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 37,537 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 129,540 shares with $21.11M value, down from 167,077 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $104.60B valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $46 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 32.20% above currents $35.93 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Sidoti. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WGO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 34.91 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $182.45’s average target is 6.22% above currents $171.76 stock price. NVIDIA had 18 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Cascend. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Benchmark. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, September 23.

