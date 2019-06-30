Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.44% of Winnebago Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.95% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.83% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 342.90% 31.90% 13.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. N/A 32 10.39 Industry Average 138.67M 40.44M 16.45

Winnebago Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.00 2.65

$43.25 is the average price target of Winnebago Industries Inc., with a potential upside of 11.90%. The potential upside of the rivals is 33.05%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Winnebago Industries Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winnebago Industries Inc. -1.22% -0.91% 15.14% 25.65% -2.99% 43.25% Industry Average 2.92% 4.87% 16.32% 15.84% 40.43% 27.99%

For the past year Winnebago Industries Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Winnebago Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.89 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winnebago Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Winnebago Industries Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.27 which is 26.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Winnebago Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Winnebago Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company manufactures motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States and Canada. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, Iowa.