Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Recreational Vehicles company, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Winnebago Industries Inc. has 97.44% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 69.46% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Winnebago Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries Inc. 87,065,527.07% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Winnebago Industries Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. 30.56M 35 11.65 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

Winnebago Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Winnebago Industries Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.67 2.74

With consensus price target of $47.5, Winnebago Industries Inc. has a potential upside of 24.35%. The potential upside of the peers is 23.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Winnebago Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winnebago Industries Inc. 1% 4.08% 15.24% 34.96% 2.41% 66.46% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year Winnebago Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winnebago Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Winnebago Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Winnebago Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s peers are 34.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Winnebago Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Winnebago Industries Inc.’s competitors beat Winnebago Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company manufactures motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States and Canada. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, Iowa.