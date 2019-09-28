Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stock Price Rose While Punch Card Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Position

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 452,629 shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 80,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 179,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.01M, down from 259,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,800 shares to 270,200 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. $222,850 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.