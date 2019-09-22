Winnebago Inds (WGO) Position Increased by Punch Card Management Lp; Five9 (FIVN) Holding Has Lifted by Oak Ridge Investments Llc

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 903,371 shares traded or 117.18% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 5,849 shares to 80,716 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc Com (NYSE:ENV) by 19,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,704 shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 546,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 47,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.2% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 13,858 shares. Moreover, Burney Communications has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lyon Street Llc accumulated 12,231 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,618 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 44,992 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Com has 3,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 52,676 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 446 shares. Polaris Capital Management Lc invested in 0.13% or 79,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 213 shares. Frontier Llc accumulated 0% or 13,012 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

