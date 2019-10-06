Winnebago Inds (WGO) Market Value Rose While Punch Card Management LP Lifted Stake; Artal Group Sa Holding in Agenus (AGEN) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Agenus Inc (AGEN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agenus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 428,829 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 300,739 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.20, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGEN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 93.71 million shares or 114.53% more from 43.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc holds 15,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 5.54 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 71,529 were reported by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 180,800 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 195,172 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 26,586 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 32,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 119,461 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0% invested in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 29,357 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 36,546 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 48.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Agenus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% negative EPS growth.

