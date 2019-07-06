Winnebago Inds (WGO) Market Valuation Rose While Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Stake by $7.00 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 225,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 465,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 181,588 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 1.93% or 387,192 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Lc has 0.25% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 4.34M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Verition Fund Lc reported 8,209 shares stake. Kj Harrison Prtnrs has 32,750 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Barclays Public Ltd reported 21,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waratah Cap Limited stated it has 715,030 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Frontier Cap Mgmt Llc reported 13,022 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 846 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 26,710 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 17,075 shares. Veritable LP invested in 14,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.71 million for 8.49 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27. Degnan Steven Scott sold $301,491 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Monday, January 28.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 139,970 shares to 467,500 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Winnebago: Come Along For A Ride At 6.0x Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Some Investors Pessimistic On Macau For Second Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nomura dissects Eldorado-Caesars deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Selling BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.