Winnebago Inds (WGO) Holder Lyon Street Capital Cut Holding by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose; As A T & T (T) Stock Value Rose, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lifted Stake

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 25.50M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 83.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 60,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 72,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 184,952 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 8.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.