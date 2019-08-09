Winnebago Inds (WGO) Holder Gotham Asset Management Lowered Holding by $550,095; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Cut by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $250.98. About 551,521 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 64.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 17,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 9,972 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 27,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 950,402 shares traded or 128.08% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO)

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 8.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. On Wednesday, March 27 Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 3,500 shares.

