Winnebago Inds (Put) (WGO) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.87 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 344,907 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO)

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Winnebago (WGO) Up 25.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Winnebago Sold Off – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago: Come Along For A Ride At 6.0x Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co stated it has 42,060 shares. Amer International Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 23,393 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 18,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 13,600 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 181,241 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 9,360 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 535,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 94,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,022 shares in its portfolio. Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,466 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 18,173 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 10,900 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.93% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 387,192 shares.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74M for 7.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. 2,500 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares with value of $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 169,209 shares to 637,745 shares, valued at $46.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 603,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. On Wednesday, March 27 Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 3,500 shares.

