Winnebago Inds Com (WGO) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.66 Million; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Position in Rogers (ROG) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 102,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62 million, down from 107,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 96,464 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc Com (WGO) by 63.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 43,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 24,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954,000, down from 68,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 621,072 shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Profit Invest Mgmt Lc reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.89M shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 19,685 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 68,562 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 12,120 are held by Alps Advisors Inc. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 8,463 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,939 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 3,070 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 19,591 shares. Ww stated it has 650,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 124,669 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company has 3,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 369,368 are owned by Geode Capital Lc.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,555 shares to 4,573 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 1,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 8.55 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RV stocks look to break out of the wild – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Winnebago Has Some Happy Surprises for Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Winnebago Got in Store for Investors Next Week? – The Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,958 shares to 190,798 shares, valued at $29.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.