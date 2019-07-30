Winmark (WINA) to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019; Torm Plc – Class A (TRMD) Shorts Up By 6.9%

Torm Plc – Class A (NASDAQ:TRMD) had an increase of 6.9% in short interest. TRMD’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.9% from 2,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 31 days are for Torm Plc – Class A (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s short sellers to cover TRMD’s short positions. The SI to Torm Plc – Class A’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $8.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMD News: 17/05/2018 – REG-TORM plc interim results for the first quarter of 2018; 31/05/2018 – REG-Notification of major holdings in the Company; 03/04/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – EXERCISED OPTIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF THREE MR NEWBUILDINGS AT GUANGZHOU SHIPYARD INTERNATIONAL (GSI) FOR A TOTAL COMMITMENT OF USD 93M; 25/04/2018 – REG-TORM plc Long-Term Incentive Program; 03/04/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, TORM HAS SECURED COMMITMENT FOR VESSEL FINANCING OF UP TO USD 63M FROM KFW AND ABN AMRO; 03/04/2018 REG-TORM ACQUIRES THREE NEW MR VESSELS; 17/05/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – BOOK VALUE OF FLEET WAS USD 1,433 M AS OF 31 MARCH 2018 EXCLUDING OUTSTANDING INSTALLMENTS ON NEWBUILDINGS OF USD 242M; 12/04/2018 – REG-Results from TORM plc’s Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2018

Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:WINA) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Winmark Corp’s current price of $169.46 translates into 0.15% yield. Winmark Corp’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.46. About 13,913 shares traded or 142.68% up from the average. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 33.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Winmark Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) owns 866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 13,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,123 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). 3,022 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Qv Invsts Inc owns 168,968 shares for 4.54% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 916 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 1,730 shares. D E Shaw invested in 2,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 288,532 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 7 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 135,460 shares in its portfolio.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $640.79 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

